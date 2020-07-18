1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment. On-site Super, Secured Access Building.

