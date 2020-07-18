All apartments in Atlantic City
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:01 PM

1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B

1722 Atlantic Avenue · (908) 420-7076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Downtown Atlantic City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment. On-site Super, Secured Access Building.
At 1722-1724 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City, NJ, experience great living. This apartment community is located on Atlantic Ave in the 08401 area of Atlantic City. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floor plans. From pricing to features, the leasing team is ready and waiting to help you find your new apartment. It's time to get moving on finding your next place. Contact or stop by the 1722-1724 Atlantic Ave leasing office to talk about leasing your next apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B have any available units?
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B have?
Some of 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B offers parking.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B have a pool?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B have accessible units?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B has units with air conditioning.
