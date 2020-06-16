All apartments in Atlantic City
Find more places like 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic City, NJ
/
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B

1722 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic City
See all
Downtown Atlantic City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Downtown Atlantic City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment. On-site Super, Secured Access Building.

Apply to schedule a showing on the link below:
https://atlanticrm.managebuilding.com/
At 1722-1724 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City, NJ, experience great living. This apartment community is located on Atlantic Ave in the 08401 area of Atlantic City. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floor plans. From pricing to features, the leasing team is ready and waiting to help you find your new apartment. It's time to get moving on finding your next place. Contact or stop by the 1722-1724 Atlantic Ave leasing office to talk about leasing your next apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B have any available units?
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic City, NJ.
What amenities does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B have?
Some of 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B does offer parking.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B have a pool?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B have accessible units?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ
Stratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJLeisure Village East, NJTurnersville, NJVista Center, NJClayton, NJPoint Pleasant, NJMargate City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College