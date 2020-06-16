1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment. On-site Super, Secured Access Building.



Apply to schedule a showing on the link below:

https://atlanticrm.managebuilding.com/

At 1722-1724 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City, NJ, experience great living. This apartment community is located on Atlantic Ave in the 08401 area of Atlantic City. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floor plans. From pricing to features, the leasing team is ready and waiting to help you find your new apartment. It's time to get moving on finding your next place. Contact or stop by the 1722-1724 Atlantic Ave leasing office to talk about leasing your next apartment.