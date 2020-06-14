Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:03 PM

257 Apartments for rent in Ashland, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ashland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
312 CRANFORD ROAD
312 Cranford Road, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1808 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1,808 sq.ft, one -car garage home For Rent in the Woodcrest Development of Cherry Hill East! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor and inside the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,145
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2Z
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
RENOVATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 286543 --NO BROKER FEE-- --BRAND NEW RENOVATED-- --UPGRADED-- --WATER INCLUDED-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --SS

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
50 E Bettlewood Ave 1
50 East Bettlewood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom near Newton Lake - Property Id: 111853 Luxury 1st floor unit. Completely remodeled while keeping the old world charm. 2 Bedrooms. The kitchen will make any chef's day. Don't wait, this one won't last.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
265 Haddon Avenue
265 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1245 sqft
Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 HADDON AVENUE
132 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$845
752 sqft
Fantastic studio apartment above Haddon Ave store. Tin ceilings from the 1920's and hardwood flooring. Small but in very good condition. Terrific kitchen with granite counters, undermount sink, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel gas stove.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ashland, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ashland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

