710 6th Ave, #103

NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details).
Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue. This apartment features a large open living space, stainless steel appliances, a separate kitchen area, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, laundry IN-UNIT, and more! Good credit and income required.
Built in the 1930's, this all-brick and steel structure was recently renovated and rebuilt. This building is comprised of 22 residential apartments. It features 24 hour secure locked lobby with keypad access and high-definition video surveillance. Local artist works through the hallways and common areas. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.