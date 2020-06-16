All apartments in Asbury Park
Find more places like 710 6th Ave, #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Park, NJ
/
710 6th Ave, #103
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

710 6th Ave, #103

710 Sixth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Park
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details).
.
Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue. This apartment features a large open living space, stainless steel appliances, a separate kitchen area, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, laundry IN-UNIT, and more! Good credit and income required.
Built in the 1930's, this all-brick and steel structure was recently renovated and rebuilt. This building is comprised of 22 residential apartments. It features 24 hour secure locked lobby with keypad access and high-definition video surveillance. Local artist works through the hallways and common areas. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 6th Ave, #103 have any available units?
710 6th Ave, #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
What amenities does 710 6th Ave, #103 have?
Some of 710 6th Ave, #103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 6th Ave, #103 currently offering any rent specials?
710 6th Ave, #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 6th Ave, #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 6th Ave, #103 is pet friendly.
Does 710 6th Ave, #103 offer parking?
No, 710 6th Ave, #103 does not offer parking.
Does 710 6th Ave, #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 6th Ave, #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 6th Ave, #103 have a pool?
No, 710 6th Ave, #103 does not have a pool.
Does 710 6th Ave, #103 have accessible units?
No, 710 6th Ave, #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 6th Ave, #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 6th Ave, #103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 6th Ave, #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 6th Ave, #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Park 1 BedroomsAsbury Park 2 Bedrooms
Asbury Park Apartments with PoolAsbury Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Asbury Park Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLynbrook, NYHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY
Wanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College