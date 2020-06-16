710 6th Ave, #103

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access lobby

NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details).

Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue. This apartment features a large open living space, stainless steel appliances, a separate kitchen area, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, laundry IN-UNIT, and more! Good credit and income required.

Built in the 1930's, this all-brick and steel structure was recently renovated and rebuilt. This building is comprised of 22 residential apartments. It features 24 hour secure locked lobby with keypad access and high-definition video surveillance. Local artist works through the hallways and common areas. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.