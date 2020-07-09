All apartments in Asbury Park
Find more places like 408 4th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Park, NJ
/
408 4th Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

408 4th Avenue

408 Fourth Avenue · (732) 682-6483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit REAR COTTAGE · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer. Comfortable living room with large TV and wifi opens into a completely modernized kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. The first floor includes laundry area & full bath w/shower. The second floor has 2 bedrooms (king & a twin over queen) and 1 bathroom w/shower. Spacious outdoor space for enjoying mild weather. 1 off-street parking spot included. Located a few blocks from beach in desirable NE Asbury Park. $2095 per month plus $200 towards utilities and wifi. Nno smoking or pets. Application, credit, background check & 1.5 month sec dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 4th Avenue have any available units?
408 4th Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 4th Avenue have?
Some of 408 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 408 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 408 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 408 4th Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Park 1 BedroomsAsbury Park 2 Bedrooms
Asbury Park Apartments with GymsAsbury Park Apartments with Parking
Asbury Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJOakhurst, NJManasquan, NJKeansburg, NJPort Monmouth, NJWoodmere, NYFranklin Park, NJ
Elmont, NYRumson, NJLynbrook, NYSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYEast Rockaway, NYCedarhurst, NYOcean Acres, NJOcean Grove, NJRahway, NJLido Beach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity