408 4th Avenue

Amenities
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer. Comfortable living room with large TV and wifi opens into a completely modernized kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. The first floor includes laundry area & full bath w/shower. The second floor has 2 bedrooms (king & a twin over queen) and 1 bathroom w/shower. Spacious outdoor space for enjoying mild weather. 1 off-street parking spot included. Located a few blocks from beach in desirable NE Asbury Park. $2095 per month plus $200 towards utilities and wifi. Nno smoking or pets. Application, credit, background check & 1.5 month sec dep.