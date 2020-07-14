All apartments in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ
320 7th Ave - 15
320 7th Ave - 15

320 Seventh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details)
Come and see this newly remodeled 1 BR with a very large kitchen area. This entire complex is going through a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. It's also located just short 3 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. This apartment is on the top floor and features a huge wide open living space, quartz counter tops, dual heating and AC units, stainless steel appliances, custom tiled bathroom, new flooring and more! All of these units are strictly non-smoking. Good credit and income needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 7th Ave - 15 have any available units?
320 7th Ave - 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
What amenities does 320 7th Ave - 15 have?
Some of 320 7th Ave - 15's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 7th Ave - 15 currently offering any rent specials?
320 7th Ave - 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 7th Ave - 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 7th Ave - 15 is pet friendly.
Does 320 7th Ave - 15 offer parking?
No, 320 7th Ave - 15 does not offer parking.
Does 320 7th Ave - 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 7th Ave - 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 7th Ave - 15 have a pool?
No, 320 7th Ave - 15 does not have a pool.
Does 320 7th Ave - 15 have accessible units?
No, 320 7th Ave - 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 7th Ave - 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 7th Ave - 15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 7th Ave - 15 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 7th Ave - 15 has units with air conditioning.
