320 7th Ave - 15

Amenities
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details)
Come and see this newly remodeled 1 BR with a very large kitchen area. This entire complex is going through a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. It's also located just short 3 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. This apartment is on the top floor and features a huge wide open living space, quartz counter tops, dual heating and AC units, stainless steel appliances, custom tiled bathroom, new flooring and more! All of these units are strictly non-smoking. Good credit and income needed.