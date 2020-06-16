319 7th Ave - 9

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details).

.

This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park. It unit offers, new tune metal grey wide flooring, beautiful custom bathroom, white quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and Ice-maker and more! There is off-street parking and a modern laundry facility on-site, with hi-def digital security cameras throughout. These apartments are STRICTLY NON-SMOKING. Good credit and proof of income required.

Originally constructed in 1972, 319 7th Avenue is a 3 story building consisting of 17 residential units and is located centrally in the North East Section of Asbury Park and just 3 blocks to the Beach and Boardwalk. This location is walkable to everything that Asbury Park has to offer and is just a few short blocks to the Asbury Hotel, and accessible to the shops and restaurants in the Downtown area and Cookman Avenue. Call Tom (732) 772-5656