Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

319 7th Ave - 9

319 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details).
.
This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park. It unit offers, new tune metal grey wide flooring, beautiful custom bathroom, white quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and Ice-maker and more! There is off-street parking and a modern laundry facility on-site, with hi-def digital security cameras throughout. These apartments are STRICTLY NON-SMOKING. Good credit and proof of income required.
Originally constructed in 1972, 319 7th Avenue is a 3 story building consisting of 17 residential units and is located centrally in the North East Section of Asbury Park and just 3 blocks to the Beach and Boardwalk. This location is walkable to everything that Asbury Park has to offer and is just a few short blocks to the Asbury Hotel, and accessible to the shops and restaurants in the Downtown area and Cookman Avenue. Call Tom (732) 772-5656

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 7th Ave - 9 have any available units?
319 7th Ave - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
What amenities does 319 7th Ave - 9 have?
Some of 319 7th Ave - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 7th Ave - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
319 7th Ave - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 7th Ave - 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 7th Ave - 9 is pet friendly.
Does 319 7th Ave - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 319 7th Ave - 9 does offer parking.
Does 319 7th Ave - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 7th Ave - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 7th Ave - 9 have a pool?
No, 319 7th Ave - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 319 7th Ave - 9 have accessible units?
No, 319 7th Ave - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 7th Ave - 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 7th Ave - 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 7th Ave - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 7th Ave - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
