Asbury Park, NJ
316 8th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

316 8th Avenue

316 Eighth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom apt on quiet street 2 blocks from Ocean.. Recently renovated w new kitchen and bath, hardwood floors thru out and walk out terrace off living room. Must see to appreciate...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 8th Avenue have any available units?
316 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
Is 316 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 316 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 316 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 316 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
