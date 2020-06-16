All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

310 6th Ave - 118

310 Sixth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details)
.
One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park. This 1st floor unit features a wide plank hardwood floors, beautiful custom bath, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, central HVAC, off street parking and more! These apartments are STRICTLY NON-SMOKING. Good credit and documentable in-state income required.
There are 65 one-bedroom residences in this three story walk-up building. This is our most exciting property, located 2 blocks to the beach. There's 24 hour secure locked entry with keypad access and high-definition video surveillance. This property has it all. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 6th Ave - 118 have any available units?
310 6th Ave - 118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Park, NJ.
What amenities does 310 6th Ave - 118 have?
Some of 310 6th Ave - 118's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 6th Ave - 118 currently offering any rent specials?
310 6th Ave - 118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 6th Ave - 118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 6th Ave - 118 is pet friendly.
Does 310 6th Ave - 118 offer parking?
Yes, 310 6th Ave - 118 does offer parking.
Does 310 6th Ave - 118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 6th Ave - 118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 6th Ave - 118 have a pool?
No, 310 6th Ave - 118 does not have a pool.
Does 310 6th Ave - 118 have accessible units?
No, 310 6th Ave - 118 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 6th Ave - 118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 6th Ave - 118 has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 6th Ave - 118 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 6th Ave - 118 has units with air conditioning.
