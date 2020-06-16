310 6th Ave - 118

Amenities
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details)
.
One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park. This 1st floor unit features a wide plank hardwood floors, beautiful custom bath, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, central HVAC, off street parking and more! These apartments are STRICTLY NON-SMOKING. Good credit and documentable in-state income required.
There are 65 one-bedroom residences in this three story walk-up building. This is our most exciting property, located 2 blocks to the beach. There's 24 hour secure locked entry with keypad access and high-definition video surveillance. This property has it all. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.