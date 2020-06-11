309 Sunset Ave - 104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED!

Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake. It features a private balcony, large open layout, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, private off-street parking, laundry in-unit, central AC and more! Just a short a short walk or bike ride to The Asbury Hotel, Convention Hall, The Stone Pony and other hotspots!

One of Asbury Park's most desirable locations. 309 Sunset Ave offers full lake and ocean views, with immediate proximity to Convention Hall, and the boardwalk. Residents are front and center for all that Asbury Park has to offer. Situated directly across from the new Hotel Asbury, this building consists of 18 residential apartments. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.