Asbury Park, NJ
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Ave - 104

309 Sunset Avenue · (732) 772-5656
Location

309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED!
Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake. It features a private balcony, large open layout, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, private off-street parking, laundry in-unit, central AC and more! Just a short a short walk or bike ride to The Asbury Hotel, Convention Hall, The Stone Pony and other hotspots!
One of Asbury Park's most desirable locations. 309 Sunset Ave offers full lake and ocean views, with immediate proximity to Convention Hall, and the boardwalk. Residents are front and center for all that Asbury Park has to offer. Situated directly across from the new Hotel Asbury, this building consists of 18 residential apartments. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 have any available units?
309 Sunset Ave - 104 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 have?
Some of 309 Sunset Ave - 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Sunset Ave - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Sunset Ave - 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Sunset Ave - 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Sunset Ave - 104 is pet friendly.
Does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Sunset Ave - 104 does offer parking.
Does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Sunset Ave - 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 have a pool?
No, 309 Sunset Ave - 104 does not have a pool.
Does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 have accessible units?
No, 309 Sunset Ave - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Sunset Ave - 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Sunset Ave - 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Sunset Ave - 104 has units with air conditioning.
