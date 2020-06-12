210 7th Ave - 203

Amenities

The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park. This studio features a private balcony, wide plank hard wood floors, custom kitchen cabinets, white quartz countertops, a designer tiled bath, and more! This building also has a private off-street parking lot and laundry in the building. This is a very quiet and safe building. Strictly NON-SMOKING.

This gem sits one block off of the beach with the East side of the property offering direct ocean views. Originally built in 1970, this masonry building has recently received the completion of a total gut renovation to all of the apartments and interior common areas. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.