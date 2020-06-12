All apartments in Asbury Park
210 7th Ave - 203
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

210 7th Ave - 203

210 Seventh Avenue · (732) 772-5656
Location

210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details).
.
The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park. This studio features a private balcony, wide plank hard wood floors, custom kitchen cabinets, white quartz countertops, a designer tiled bath, and more! This building also has a private off-street parking lot and laundry in the building. This is a very quiet and safe building. Strictly NON-SMOKING.
This gem sits one block off of the beach with the East side of the property offering direct ocean views. Originally built in 1970, this masonry building has recently received the completion of a total gut renovation to all of the apartments and interior common areas. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 7th Ave - 203 have any available units?
210 7th Ave - 203 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 7th Ave - 203 have?
Some of 210 7th Ave - 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 7th Ave - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
210 7th Ave - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 7th Ave - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 7th Ave - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 210 7th Ave - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 210 7th Ave - 203 does offer parking.
Does 210 7th Ave - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 7th Ave - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 7th Ave - 203 have a pool?
No, 210 7th Ave - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 210 7th Ave - 203 have accessible units?
No, 210 7th Ave - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 7th Ave - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 7th Ave - 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 7th Ave - 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 7th Ave - 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
