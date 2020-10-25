All apartments in Absecon
Last updated October 25 2020
Landings

800 Falcon Dr · (609) 256-6241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Absecon
Apartments with Balconies
2 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Location

800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ 08201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20120 · Avail. Nov 3

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 10406 · Avail. Jan 6

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 10414 · Avail. Nov 10

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11120 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 10120 · Avail. Jan 6

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 10404 · Avail. Nov 21

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
courtyard
lobby
Welcome Home to The Landings Apartments in Absecon, NJ! Featuring spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that offer all the amenities you could want! Relax in our pool, or play a game on our multi-use sports court with friends or neighbors; it just doesn't get any better. A commuter's dream, we are in close proximity to the AC Expressway, Garden State Pkwy, White Horse Pike, Blackhorse Pike and the NJ Transit train to Philadelphia. Atlantic City is just a quick ride away for your entertainment needs at the casinos and beaches, or shopping at Tanger Outlets, Hamilton Mall or Pier Shops at Caesars. Stockton University, Atlantic County Community College, and Atlantic Care & Shore Medical are also within a quick commute, as well as the FAA Center at the Atlantic City Airport. We are proud to offer emergency maintenance service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Yes, we will be there for you even on weekends and holidays.

Property Details

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; 35lb max
Parking Details: Off-street parking included in lease, Assigned Parking: $35/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landings have any available units?
Landings has 16 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Landings have?
Some of Landings's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landings currently offering any rent specials?
Landings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landings pet-friendly?
Yes, Landings is pet friendly.
Does Landings offer parking?
Yes, Landings offers parking.
Does Landings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landings have a pool?
Yes, Landings has a pool.
Does Landings have accessible units?
No, Landings does not have accessible units.
Does Landings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landings has units with dishwashers.
Does Landings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Landings has units with air conditioning.
