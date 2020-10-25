Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park gym parking playground pool putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed courtyard lobby

Welcome Home to The Landings Apartments in Absecon, NJ! Featuring spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that offer all the amenities you could want! Relax in our pool, or play a game on our multi-use sports court with friends or neighbors; it just doesn't get any better. A commuter’s dream, we are in close proximity to the AC Expressway, Garden State Pkwy, White Horse Pike, Blackhorse Pike and the NJ Transit train to Philadelphia. Atlantic City is just a quick ride away for your entertainment needs at the casinos and beaches, or shopping at Tanger Outlets, Hamilton Mall or Pier Shops at Caesars. Stockton University, Atlantic County Community College, and Atlantic Care & Shore Medical are also within a quick commute, as well as the FAA Center at the Atlantic City Airport. We are proud to offer emergency maintenance service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Yes, we will be there for you even on weekends and holidays. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and see all we have to o