20 Apartments for rent in Wolfeboro, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wolfeboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
118 North Main Street
118 North Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH
8 Bedrooms
$2,950
3832 sqft
Charming New Englander located in Downtown Wolfeboro, Walk to shops, restaurants and the lake. Close to schools, hospital and supermarkets. 8 bedrooms and 7 baths.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5 Point Sewall Road
5 Pointe Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Weekly. Large family home with all the amenities. Close to town and beautiful town beach on Lake Winnipesaukee.NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOO

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
190 Sewall Road
190 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
2476 sqft
Weekly Summer rental Located on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro with only a short walk to down town. Home features 5 bedroom, 3 bath main house plus detached 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with great views.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1 LEWANDO Lane
1 Lewando Ln, Wolfeboro, NH
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3554 sqft
Weekly...Lake Winnipesaukee Wolfeboro Bay Waterfront Vacation Rental with 20x50 ft dock. Located within walking distance of downtown Wolfeboro and its amenities this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sleep 10 people very comfortably.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
470 SEWALL Road
470 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2884 sqft
If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
129 Kingswood Road
129 Kingswood Road, Wolfeboro, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
Weekly...Lake frontage over 300 feet with wooded lots that separates neighboring homes on both sides. Total property is over 7 acres with plenty of privacy. Property conveniently located to Kingswood Golf club.
Results within 1 mile of Wolfeboro

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
65 Fullerton Shore Street
65 Fullerton Shore, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Weekly. Placed on a beautiful secluded 1.4 acre property on a private road, this family owned three bedroom, two full bath home with a fully applianced kitchen, master bedroom with bath. The house was designed to give every room a view of the lake.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3 Earl Shore Road
3 Earl Shore Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2357 sqft
WEEKLY. GREAT COTTAGE ON WINTER HARBOR, BEACH, DOCK, DECK AND WONDERFUL SUNSET VIEWS. SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. WILL ACCOMMODATE UP 10 VACATIONERS AND A WELL BEHAVED DOG. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOLE
Results within 5 miles of Wolfeboro

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
118 Woodlands Road
118 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5184 sqft
'The Point Home' boasts 270 degree panoramic mountain and lake vistas, 711 ft of shorefront with an expansive lawn to the water's edge, a private sandy beach and coveted boathouse complete with sleeping quarters, half bath and screened porch

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
116 Woodlands Road
116 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
9934 sqft
*WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON ALMOST SOLD OUT! AUGUST 28TH THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST ALL THAT IS LEFT.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
128 Roger Street
128 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2864 sqft
"SUNNY LEDGE" Charming lakefront home on 3/4 of an acre with 230+/- prime water frontage, ideally located looking out across "The Broads" to Wolfeboro and the extensive stretch of undeveloped shoreline

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
102 Roger Street
102 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2027 sqft
Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
10 Red Gate Road
10 Red Gate Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Weekly...Cozy waterfront Cabin in a 14 unit cottage colony with a beautiful shared private sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee a 18 foot boat slip is extra. Rec hall, basketball and shuffleboard court. Internet, TV/ROKU.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
66 Governor Wentworth Highway
66 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2248 sqft
Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both.
Results within 10 miles of Wolfeboro

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
86 Wentworth Rd
86 Wentworth Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
726 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family in Sanbornville, Right Off 16 - This updated two bedroom house in Sanbornville is not to be missed. The hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances make for a great kitchen space, which is open to the living room.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
43 North Shore Road
43 North Shore Road, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2330 sqft
*Summer 2020 Weekly Rental* Perfect vacation spot on Merrymeeting Lake! House has large hexagon shaped open main living area, total 2,330 square feet, this home will appeal to the whole family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wolfeboro, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wolfeboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

