24 Apartments for rent in Wolfeboro, NH with balcony

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
5 Point Sewall Road
5 Pointe Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Weekly. Large family home with all the amenities. Close to town and beautiful town beach on Lake Winnipesaukee.NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOO

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
1 LEWANDO Lane
1 Lewando Ln, Wolfeboro, NH
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3554 sqft
Weekly...Lake Winnipesaukee Wolfeboro Bay Waterfront Vacation Rental with 20x50 ft dock. Located within walking distance of downtown Wolfeboro and its amenities this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sleep 10 people very comfortably.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
470 SEWALL Road
470 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2884 sqft
If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
129 Kingswood Road
129 Kingswood Road, Wolfeboro, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
Weekly...Lake frontage over 300 feet with wooded lots that separates neighboring homes on both sides. Total property is over 7 acres with plenty of privacy. Property conveniently located to Kingswood Golf club.
Results within 1 mile of Wolfeboro

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
65 Fullerton Shore Street
65 Fullerton Shore, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Weekly. Placed on a beautiful secluded 1.4 acre property on a private road, this family owned three bedroom, two full bath home with a fully applianced kitchen, master bedroom with bath. The house was designed to give every room a view of the lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
2 KENISTON Island
2 Keniston Island, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1283 sqft
WEEKLY Summer Rental LOVELY ISLAND COTTAGE WITH WONDERFUL SUNSETS. SHORT BOAT RIDE TO WOLFEBORO TOWN DOCKS FOR SHOPPING AND RESTRAINTS..- Space to play. 180 degree waterfront, with views of Wolfeboro and up lake.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
3 Earl Shore Road
3 Earl Shore Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2357 sqft
WEEKLY. GREAT COTTAGE ON WINTER HARBOR, BEACH, DOCK, DECK AND WONDERFUL SUNSET VIEWS. SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. WILL ACCOMMODATE UP 10 VACATIONERS AND A WELL BEHAVED DOG. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOLE

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
17 Walt's Lane
17 Walt's Lane, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Weekly...Delightful year-round home on Rust Pond with great views of water and mountains. Great place to come and relax and enjoy the serenity of Rust Pond. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 . WOMIN
Results within 5 miles of Wolfeboro

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
118 Woodlands Road
118 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5184 sqft
'The Point Home' boasts 270 degree panoramic mountain and lake vistas, 711 ft of shorefront with an expansive lawn to the water's edge, a private sandy beach and coveted boathouse complete with sleeping quarters, half bath and screened porch

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
116 Woodlands Road
116 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
9934 sqft
*WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON ALMOST SOLD OUT! AUGUST 28TH THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST ALL THAT IS LEFT. Weekly Rates are as follows: May & October $1662.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
102 Roger Street
102 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2027 sqft
Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
36 Woodlands Road
36 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1274 sqft
*WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL* The quintessential lake house, perfect for families wishing for a Winnipesaukee lake vacation experience. 2 bedrooms but with additional sleep arrangements, will accommodate 9 people.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
10 Red Gate Road
10 Red Gate Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Weekly...Cozy waterfront Cabin in a 14 unit cottage colony with a beautiful shared private sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee a 18 foot boat slip is extra. Rec hall, basketball and shuffleboard court. Internet, TV/ROKU.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
57 Fernald Crossing Street
57 Fernald Crossing, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Weekly...Charming cottage on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. 4 - 5 bedrooms, screen porch, close to walking trails and downtown Wolfeboro shopping, restaurants and activities; House has a dock, great swimming and great place to relax.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
66 Governor Wentworth Highway
66 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2248 sqft
Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
3 Evergreen Way
3 Evergreen Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Weekly...Charming waterfront cottage nestled in the woods with beautiful views and family friendly sandy beach and 24' dock on Lake Winnipesaukee. Total privacy. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024632 WOCRAIG

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
37 Tom Road
37 Tom Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
WEEKLY. COZY COTTAGE NESTLED IN THE PINES WITH A 2 MINUTE WALK TO BEAUTIFUL SANDY BEACH WITH CABANA ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE AND GLORIOUS SUNSETS. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN WOLFEBORO. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 WOBABS
Results within 10 miles of Wolfeboro

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.

1 of 13

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
86 Wentworth Rd
86 Wentworth Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
726 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family in Sanbornville, Right Off 16 - This updated two bedroom house in Sanbornville is not to be missed. The hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances make for a great kitchen space, which is open to the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
28 Wawbeek Road
28 Wawbeek Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Weekly. Spectacular sunset views from this charming lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee. Screened porch looks at the lake, mountains and 20' dock. Close to Melvin Village and Bald Peak Golf Course.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
43 North Shore Road
43 North Shore Road, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2330 sqft
*Summer 2020 Weekly Rental* Perfect vacation spot on Merrymeeting Lake! House has large hexagon shaped open main living area, total 2,330 square feet, this home will appeal to the whole family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wolfeboro, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wolfeboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

