Strafford County, NH
43 North Shore Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

43 North Shore Road

43 North Shore Road · (603) 875-3128
Location

43 North Shore Road, Strafford County, NH 03855

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
*Summer 2020 Weekly Rental* Perfect vacation spot on Merrymeeting Lake! House has large hexagon shaped open main living area, total 2,330 square feet, this home will appeal to the whole family. Enjoy the beautiful water view from most of the house, including the great chef's kitchen. Master bedroom upstairs, with bathroom. 3 bedrooms, and bathroom downstairs. Join the family on the deck that you can access from almost every room. The beach is a kid's delight, and 25' dock for your boat completes the perfect getaway you will want to return to each summer! New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 North Shore Road have any available units?
43 North Shore Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 43 North Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
43 North Shore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 North Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 43 North Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Strafford County.
Does 43 North Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 43 North Shore Road offers parking.
Does 43 North Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 North Shore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 North Shore Road have a pool?
No, 43 North Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 43 North Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 43 North Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 43 North Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 North Shore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 North Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 North Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
