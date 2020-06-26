All apartments in Rockingham County
Rockingham County, NH
243 A Shore Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

243 A Shore Dr.

243 A Shore Dr · (603) 300-6004
Location

243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH 03079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181

Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing. You can vacation at home ! Hardwood floors, Granite countertops,Stainless Steel appliances, Fireplace,Private entrance/Driveway.Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/243-a-shore-dr.-salem-nh/315181
Property Id 315181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 A Shore Dr. have any available units?
243 A Shore Dr. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 243 A Shore Dr. have?
Some of 243 A Shore Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 A Shore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
243 A Shore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 A Shore Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 243 A Shore Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockingham County.
Does 243 A Shore Dr. offer parking?
No, 243 A Shore Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 243 A Shore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 A Shore Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 A Shore Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 243 A Shore Dr. has a pool.
Does 243 A Shore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 243 A Shore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 243 A Shore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 A Shore Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 A Shore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 A Shore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
