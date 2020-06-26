Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181
Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing. You can vacation at home ! Hardwood floors, Granite countertops,Stainless Steel appliances, Fireplace,Private entrance/Driveway.Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/243-a-shore-dr.-salem-nh/315181
Property Id 315181
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5960810)