165 Bunker Hill Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

165 Bunker Hill Avenue

165 Bunker Hill Ave · (978) 729-3141
Location

165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH 03885

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home. The first floor offers a kitchen/dining area and half bath and spacious living room with skylights in the vaulted ceiling that opens up to a loft on the second floor, plus a charming wood burning stove that warms the whole house in winter, all of which give the space a cozy and homey vibe. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a large full bath. Washer & Dryer in basement as well as plenty of storage. Enjoy peaceful evenings on your private deck with the sound of birdsong, overlooking your huge half-acre backyard, complete with shading trees, 4 large veggie raised-bed gardens and fire pit. Off-street parking for 2+ cars. Country setting yet close to routes 95/101. Only minutes to charming downtown Exeter for shopping and cafes, and beautiful beaches in Rye and Hampton. You will love living here! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

