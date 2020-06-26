165 Bunker Hill Avenue

Amenities
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home. The first floor offers a kitchen/dining area and half bath and spacious living room with skylights in the vaulted ceiling that opens up to a loft on the second floor, plus a charming wood burning stove that warms the whole house in winter, all of which give the space a cozy and homey vibe. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a large full bath. Washer & Dryer in basement as well as plenty of storage. Enjoy peaceful evenings on your private deck with the sound of birdsong, overlooking your huge half-acre backyard, complete with shading trees, 4 large veggie raised-bed gardens and fire pit. Off-street parking for 2+ cars. Country setting yet close to routes 95/101. Only minutes to charming downtown Exeter for shopping and cafes, and beautiful beaches in Rye and Hampton. You will love living here! Pets considered on a case by case basis.