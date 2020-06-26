165 Bunker Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home. The first floor offers a kitchen/dining area and half bath and spacious living room with skylights in the vaulted ceiling that opens up to a loft on the second floor, plus a charming wood burning stove that warms the whole house in winter, all of which give the space a cozy and homey vibe. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a large full bath. Washer & Dryer in basement as well as plenty of storage. Enjoy peaceful evenings on your private deck with the sound of birdsong, overlooking your huge half-acre backyard, complete with shading trees, 4 large veggie raised-bed gardens and fire pit. Off-street parking for 2+ cars. Country setting yet close to routes 95/101. Only minutes to charming downtown Exeter for shopping and cafes, and beautiful beaches in Rye and Hampton. You will love living here! Pets considered on a case by case basis.