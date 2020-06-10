150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time. A rare find, this beautifully FULLY FURNISHED and well appointed condo offers one floor living space, with it's own private patio entrance and unexpected privacy on the back side away from the By-Pass. Enter from the patio into the wonderfully open and bright living rooms with gas fireplace, which flows nicely into the dining area and open kitchen with a huge island and ample seating. The kitchen features a six burner gas stove, double ovens, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, large tiled shower and double vanity. The other generously sized bedroom includes a large closet, and full bath with privacy option or access for guests. Need an office or library space? A separate 8 x 12 space fits nicely. The home also offers an unusual amount of closest/storage space with full side by side washer and dryer. Access to the heated garage space is just one flight of steps from the condo or by elevator access. Additional outdoor parking is just steps away from your patio space. A truly exceptional worry free opportunity to move right in and enjoy all that Portsmouth and the seascoast has to offer. Walk or bike to downtown via a private walkway or a one minute drive to all major commuting routes. Sorry, no pets.