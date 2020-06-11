All apartments in Plymouth
89 Highland St

89 Highland St · (603) 536-1223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Highland St, Plymouth, NH 03264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
89 Highland St. The little cottage you always dreamed of! 3 bedrooms, big living room, lots of windows, cozy kitchen, laundry in basement private parking in front and a little yard in back. Located in a complex with 18 total units that is quiet, private plus cable and internet are provided. This complex attracts mature students who want a great place to live without the hassle of living on Russell st.

Rent includes; high speed internet, parking, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash, plowing, and for some of our properties even AC. All Off Campus Rentals apartments are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers. When you move into an Off Campus Rentals apartment it is ready to go: no signing up for internet and setting up equipment, no hassling to put the electricity in your own name, no more paying for heating oil, no need to clean before you move in, no more worrying about anything; relax, living with Off Campus Rentals is Easy!

Plymouth State University Students love living with Off Campus Rentals because all our apartments are close to PSU, it is easy to walk to campus when you live with Off Campus Rentals in Plymouth, NH!

You are going to love renting from Off Campus Rentals!

Check out our new and totally awesome interactive floor planner where you can explore your apartment in 3D. You can even drag and drop furniture into place to see what fits where. Now you can have your apartment Feng shui figured out for move in.

copy and paste: https://ocr.floorplanner.com/highland-89-export
"PLEASE NOTE: PRICE LISTED IS PER PERSON PER SEMESTER, NOT PER MONTH"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Highland St have any available units?
89 Highland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, NH.
What amenities does 89 Highland St have?
Some of 89 Highland St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
89 Highland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Highland St pet-friendly?
No, 89 Highland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 89 Highland St offer parking?
Yes, 89 Highland St does offer parking.
Does 89 Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Highland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Highland St have a pool?
No, 89 Highland St does not have a pool.
Does 89 Highland St have accessible units?
No, 89 Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Highland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Highland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Highland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 89 Highland St has units with air conditioning.
