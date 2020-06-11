Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave internet access

65 Langdon St. It is located behind 63 Langdon around back. Nice and private, big four bedroom home, two level, new floors, yard, big living room, pantry with more storage then you could ever need and a laundry on site.



Rent includes; high speed internet, parking, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash, plowing, and for some of our properties even AC. All Off Campus Rentals apartments are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers. When you move into an Off Campus Rentals apartment it is ready to go: no signing up for internet and setting up equipment, no hassling to put the electricity in your own name, no more paying for heating oil, no need to clean before you move in, no more worrying about anything; relax, living with Off Campus Rentals is Easy!



Plymouth State University Students love living with Off Campus Rentals because all our apartments are close to PSU, it is easy to walk to campus when you live with Off Campus Rentals in Plymouth, NH!



You are going to love renting from Off Campus Rentals!



Check out our new and totally awesome interactive floor planner where you can explore your apartment in 3D. You can even drag and drop furniture into place to see what fits where. Now you can have your apartment Feng shui figured out for move in.



copy and paste: https://ocr.floorplanner.com/65-langdon

"PLEASE NOTE: PRICE LISTED IS PER PERSON PER SEMESTER, NOT PER MONTH"