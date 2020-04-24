All apartments in Pinardville
Pinardville, NH
1 Timberwood Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:59 PM

1 Timberwood Drive

1 Timberwood Dr · (603) 325-8545
Location

1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH 03045
Pinardville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
cats allowed
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water. 1 small dog allowed. Non-smoking unit. Date Available: Apr 4th 2020. $1,100/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Timberwood Drive have any available units?
1 Timberwood Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Timberwood Drive have?
Some of 1 Timberwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Timberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Timberwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Timberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Timberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 Timberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Timberwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1 Timberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Timberwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Timberwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1 Timberwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1 Timberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Timberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Timberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Timberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Timberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Timberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
