2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newmarket, NH
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Newmarket
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
185 Lita Lane
185 Great Bay Woods, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
728 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden style condo on corner of ground floor. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove,microwave and AC wall unit. Water and sewer included in rent. Laundry available on same floor as condo.
Results within 10 miles of Newmarket
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
123 Water Street
123 Water St, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1384 sqft
Residential and/or commercial unit in the heart of downtown Exeter. This second floor space features living room overlooking the river, galley kitchen, one spacious bedroom, 2 full baths, plus a loft bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway
150 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
50 Brookside Drive
50 Brookside Drive, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Ready for immediate occupancy! This first floor condo offers New stack-able washer and dryer,dishwasher and gas stove, New paint throughout. It also has a master bedroom en suite and a good size second bedroom.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
1 of 15
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
