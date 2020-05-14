All apartments in Newmarket
Newmarket, NH
125 Main Street #64
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

125 Main Street #64

125 Main Street · (603) 953-4012
Location

125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH 03857

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Main Street #64 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light. Recently updated and renovated unit with new fixtures and flooring. Conveniently located in downtown Newmarket close to shops and restaurants, and easy access to UNH, Portsmouth, Durham, and Dover. Includes one designated underground parking space and another available in the common parking area.

Owner is Responsible for: condo dues and approved maintenance requests

Tenant is Responsible for: heat, hot water, water/sewer & electricity

Condo association is Responsible for: snow removal, landscape, common area cleaning and maintenance.

No Smoking. Pets negotiable for well-qualified applicants.

All applicants must have a credit score of at least 600, monthly income 3 times the monthly rent, and good references.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Main Street #64 have any available units?
125 Main Street #64 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Main Street #64 have?
Some of 125 Main Street #64's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Main Street #64 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Main Street #64 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Main Street #64 pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Main Street #64 is pet friendly.
Does 125 Main Street #64 offer parking?
Yes, 125 Main Street #64 does offer parking.
Does 125 Main Street #64 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Main Street #64 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Main Street #64 have a pool?
No, 125 Main Street #64 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Main Street #64 have accessible units?
No, 125 Main Street #64 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Main Street #64 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Main Street #64 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Main Street #64 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Main Street #64 does not have units with air conditioning.
