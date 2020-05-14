125 Main Street #64

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light. Recently updated and renovated unit with new fixtures and flooring. Conveniently located in downtown Newmarket close to shops and restaurants, and easy access to UNH, Portsmouth, Durham, and Dover. Includes one designated underground parking space and another available in the common parking area.



Owner is Responsible for: condo dues and approved maintenance requests



Tenant is Responsible for: heat, hot water, water/sewer & electricity



Condo association is Responsible for: snow removal, landscape, common area cleaning and maintenance.



No Smoking. Pets negotiable for well-qualified applicants.



All applicants must have a credit score of at least 600, monthly income 3 times the monthly rent, and good references.



(RLNE5736437)