Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

6 Foxmoor Circle

6 Foxmoor Circle · (603) 566-9600
Location

6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH 03063
Northwest Nashua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1959 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry. Walk to the 2nd floor which has mstr bdrm with 3/4 bath,2nd bd rms with plenty of closet space.3rd level offers 3rd bedroom which is very large and has 2 walk in closets. Central air & pvt deck. Lots of extra storage in basement. Access to Swimming pool, tennis court, walking/jogging trails & party room. 160 acres common land. 3 min to RT 3 Exit 8, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, Boston /Logan Express bus, shopping, restaurants Great commuter location & convenience to Shopping & dining makes this a great place to call home. Credit check, no smoking please. Tenant pays all utilities. Income, credit & background verification required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Foxmoor Circle have any available units?
6 Foxmoor Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Foxmoor Circle have?
Some of 6 Foxmoor Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Foxmoor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6 Foxmoor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Foxmoor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6 Foxmoor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashua.
Does 6 Foxmoor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6 Foxmoor Circle offers parking.
Does 6 Foxmoor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Foxmoor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Foxmoor Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6 Foxmoor Circle has a pool.
Does 6 Foxmoor Circle have accessible units?
No, 6 Foxmoor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Foxmoor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Foxmoor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Foxmoor Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Foxmoor Circle has units with air conditioning.
