6 Foxmoor Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry. Walk to the 2nd floor which has mstr bdrm with 3/4 bath,2nd bd rms with plenty of closet space.3rd level offers 3rd bedroom which is very large and has 2 walk in closets. Central air & pvt deck. Lots of extra storage in basement. Access to Swimming pool, tennis court, walking/jogging trails & party room. 160 acres common land. 3 min to RT 3 Exit 8, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, Boston /Logan Express bus, shopping, restaurants Great commuter location & convenience to Shopping & dining makes this a great place to call home. Credit check, no smoking please. Tenant pays all utilities. Income, credit & background verification required.