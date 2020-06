Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Quaint farmhouse located in Marlborough NH. Sits on 40 acres with a beautiful view complete with hiking trails.

This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths as well as an eat in farmhouse kitchen. 2nd floor has a great room that could be a sitting room or an office.

Included in the rent- Plowing, Lawncare

Also comes with gardening space for those tenants with green thumbs!

Dogs welcome - NO CATS - No Smoking