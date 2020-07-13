All apartments in Manchester
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Residences at Manchester Place

Open Now until 5:30pm
1200 Elm St · (978) 254-0488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
Downtown Manchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 718 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Manchester Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Downtown Manchester's most desirable address, designed for those who demand uncompromising sophistication in their home and lifestyle. Conveniently located at the corner of Bridge & Elm Streets, at the center of New Hampshire's most vibrant city, Manchester Place apartments represent the ultimate in style and luxury combining elegant design, first-class amenities and urban convenience unrivaled anywhere else in the region. You're at the center of everything that living in a great city has to offer. Bike by the Merrimack River in the morning. Enjoy an exhibit at the nationally acclaimed Currier Museum of Art in the afternoon. Walk to dinner at any number of restaurants from Tex-Mex to urban bistro. Then, catch a professional hockey or baseball game or a concert it's up to you. Whatever your passion, Manchester has it. Want to explore more? You're less than an hour from the Seacoast, the Lakes Region, White Mountains, and Boston, not to mention, just a quick drive to Manchester airport. See for yourself why The Residences at Manchester Place is the premier place to live in Manchester, NH.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 per unit), $50/month (additional).
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at Manchester Place have any available units?
The Residences at Manchester Place has 6 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at Manchester Place have?
Some of The Residences at Manchester Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Manchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Manchester Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at Manchester Place pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at Manchester Place is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at Manchester Place offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Manchester Place offers parking.
Does The Residences at Manchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at Manchester Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Manchester Place have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at Manchester Place has a pool.
Does The Residences at Manchester Place have accessible units?
No, The Residences at Manchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does The Residences at Manchester Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at Manchester Place has units with dishwashers.
