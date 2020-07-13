Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly e-payments hot tub internet access

Downtown Manchester's most desirable address, designed for those who demand uncompromising sophistication in their home and lifestyle. Conveniently located at the corner of Bridge & Elm Streets, at the center of New Hampshire's most vibrant city, Manchester Place apartments represent the ultimate in style and luxury combining elegant design, first-class amenities and urban convenience unrivaled anywhere else in the region. You're at the center of everything that living in a great city has to offer. Bike by the Merrimack River in the morning. Enjoy an exhibit at the nationally acclaimed Currier Museum of Art in the afternoon. Walk to dinner at any number of restaurants from Tex-Mex to urban bistro. Then, catch a professional hockey or baseball game or a concert it's up to you. Whatever your passion, Manchester has it. Want to explore more? You're less than an hour from the Seacoast, the Lakes Region, White Mountains, and Boston, not to mention, just a quick drive to Manchester airport. See for yourself why The Residences at Manchester Place is the premier place to live in Manchester, NH.