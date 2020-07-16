92 Orange St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885



Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included. I pay for snow removal. No pets, no smoking in house. Criminal, eviction &credit background checks. $1,100 per month or can pay by the week. $1,500

SECURITY DEPOSIT. TEXT Bob at 603-203-8915.

No Pets Allowed



