92 Orange St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

92 Orange St

92 Orange Street · (603) 203-8915
Location

92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH 03104
Straw-Smyth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885

Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included. I pay for snow removal. No pets, no smoking in house. Criminal, eviction &credit background checks. $1,100 per month or can pay by the week. $1,500
SECURITY DEPOSIT. TEXT Bob at 603-203-8915.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135885
Property Id 135885

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Orange St have any available units?
92 Orange St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Orange St have?
Some of 92 Orange St's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
92 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Orange St pet-friendly?
No, 92 Orange St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 92 Orange St offer parking?
Yes, 92 Orange St offers parking.
Does 92 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Orange St have a pool?
No, 92 Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 92 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 92 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Orange St does not have units with dishwashers.
