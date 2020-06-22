67 Central Street 204

Amenities
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333
Description
Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93. Close to the Mill yard industries, downtown restaurants, Palace Theatre, grocery stores and many nearby universities.
Location can't be beat!
Amenities include: designated on-site parking space, available storage, keyless fob entry, sprinkler system, security cameras, bicycle parking and washer/dryer in unit.
Modern apartment design including: granite countertops, solid doors, oversized
