Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

67 Central Street 204

67 Central Street · (603) 668-3232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67 Central Street, Manchester, NH 03101
Downtown Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
media room
new construction
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333

Description
Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93. Close to the Mill yard industries, downtown restaurants, Palace Theatre, grocery stores and many nearby universities.
Location can't be beat!
Amenities include: designated on-site parking space, available storage, keyless fob entry, sprinkler system, security cameras, bicycle parking and washer/dryer in unit.
Modern apartment design including: granite countertops, solid doors, oversized
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171333
Property Id 171333

(RLNE5856327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Central Street 204 have any available units?
67 Central Street 204 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Central Street 204 have?
Some of 67 Central Street 204's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Central Street 204 currently offering any rent specials?
67 Central Street 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Central Street 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Central Street 204 is pet friendly.
Does 67 Central Street 204 offer parking?
Yes, 67 Central Street 204 does offer parking.
Does 67 Central Street 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Central Street 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Central Street 204 have a pool?
No, 67 Central Street 204 does not have a pool.
Does 67 Central Street 204 have accessible units?
No, 67 Central Street 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Central Street 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Central Street 204 has units with dishwashers.
