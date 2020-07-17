All apartments in Manchester
465 Rimmon St.

465 Rimmon Street · (603) 591-1246 ext. 2
Location

465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH 03102
Rimmon Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 465 Rimmon St. #3F · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
dogs allowed
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more.

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now. Located at 465 Rimmon St. #3F W. Manchester, NH 03102, it is steps to parks (Layfayette Park 2 blocks away), health care (CMC), fitness centers (Planet Fitness), and more (pizza, Chinese food, Rite Aid, etc.). Less than a mile from exit 6 on I-293, making an easy commute to any location for food, school, work, or play.

Rent is priced to get you to move in quickly at $950/month with a 12 month lease that includes Hot Water, water/sewer, and trash removal. There is off-street parking available for snow emergencies only.

Application process requires the following:
$35 application fee for every adult resident to cover credit and background check
No evictions/foreclosures on record in the past 4 years, no money owed to previous landlords
No property crimes or crimes with a victim
Income verification – We typically require a household gross monthly income 3X the monthly rent
Previous rental history verification

If application is approved by the owner, security deposit of $950 is due at lease signing and full first month’s rent is due at move-in. Second months’ rent will be pro-rated. We do require proof of renters insurance.

WE RELY HEAVILY ON EMAIL FOR LEASING! Please check your spam if you have submitted an inquiry, we do use an automated emailing system.

Ledgeview Commercial Partners, LLC is dedicated to providing excellent customer service for our residents in leasing, maintenance, and beyond. We proudly provide Equal Opportunity Housing. If you'd like to learn more please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals or call 603-591-1246

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5899530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Rimmon St. have any available units?
465 Rimmon St. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
Is 465 Rimmon St. currently offering any rent specials?
465 Rimmon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Rimmon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Rimmon St. is pet friendly.
Does 465 Rimmon St. offer parking?
Yes, 465 Rimmon St. offers parking.
Does 465 Rimmon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Rimmon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Rimmon St. have a pool?
No, 465 Rimmon St. does not have a pool.
Does 465 Rimmon St. have accessible units?
No, 465 Rimmon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Rimmon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Rimmon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Rimmon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Rimmon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
