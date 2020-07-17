Amenities

Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more.



This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now. Located at 465 Rimmon St. #3F W. Manchester, NH 03102, it is steps to parks (Layfayette Park 2 blocks away), health care (CMC), fitness centers (Planet Fitness), and more (pizza, Chinese food, Rite Aid, etc.). Less than a mile from exit 6 on I-293, making an easy commute to any location for food, school, work, or play.



Rent is priced to get you to move in quickly at $950/month with a 12 month lease that includes Hot Water, water/sewer, and trash removal. There is off-street parking available for snow emergencies only.



Application process requires the following:

$35 application fee for every adult resident to cover credit and background check

No evictions/foreclosures on record in the past 4 years, no money owed to previous landlords

No property crimes or crimes with a victim

Income verification – We typically require a household gross monthly income 3X the monthly rent

Previous rental history verification



If application is approved by the owner, security deposit of $950 is due at lease signing and full first month’s rent is due at move-in. Second months’ rent will be pro-rated. We do require proof of renters insurance.



WE RELY HEAVILY ON EMAIL FOR LEASING! Please check your spam if you have submitted an inquiry, we do use an automated emailing system.



Ledgeview Commercial Partners, LLC is dedicated to providing excellent customer service for our residents in leasing, maintenance, and beyond. We proudly provide Equal Opportunity Housing. If you'd like to learn more please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals or call 603-591-1246



No Dogs Allowed



