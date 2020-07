Amenities

THIS IS A ROOM - NOT A STUDIO. RENTAL AMOUNT IS WEEKLY - NOT MONTHLY.



*Heat/Hot Water/Electric Included* Single occupant, furnished room available in Boarding House located in the heart of Manchester. Room includes a refrigerator, microwave, bed, dresser, table and chair. Bathroom is shared.



Building has onsite management.



On Street Parking available



Close to Public Transportation



No pets permitted



1st Weeks Rent & Security Deposit are all you need to move in.