All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 31 Riddle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
31 Riddle Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:13 PM

31 Riddle Street

31 Riddle Street · (603) 668-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 Riddle Street, Manchester, NH 03102
Mast Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful updated 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Nice bright rooms, living room with built-ins. New windows, gas heat. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Hardwood floors, and enclosed porch. Rent includes hot water, water and sewer. Convenient location,, near highway and walking trails. One bedroom has no closet. No smoking on the property no pets. No section 8. Lease required. $30 fee for credit check each applicant. Good credit score, income, and references a must. Available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Riddle Street have any available units?
31 Riddle Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Riddle Street have?
Some of 31 Riddle Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Riddle Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Riddle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Riddle Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 Riddle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 31 Riddle Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 Riddle Street offers parking.
Does 31 Riddle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Riddle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Riddle Street have a pool?
No, 31 Riddle Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Riddle Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Riddle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Riddle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Riddle Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 31 Riddle Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconiesManchester Apartments with Gyms
Manchester Apartments with PoolsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MA
Lawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Manchester
Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity