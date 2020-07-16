31 Riddle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful updated 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Nice bright rooms, living room with built-ins. New windows, gas heat. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Hardwood floors, and enclosed porch. Rent includes hot water, water and sewer. Convenient location,, near highway and walking trails. One bedroom has no closet. No smoking on the property no pets. No section 8. Lease required. $30 fee for credit check each applicant. Good credit score, income, and references a must. Available August 1, 2020.