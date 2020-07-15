All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 20 Sentinel Court.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM

20 Sentinel Court

20 Sentinel Ct · (603) 668-8282
Location

20 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH 03103
Somerville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Redstone Apartments located just off South Willow Street. Beautiful One Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Dining Nook, Central Air. Washer and Dryer in Unit. We accept cats and most large dogs. Outdoor amenities include grilling areas, playgrounds and dog park. Walk to public transportation, shopping and bike trails. No Security Deposit is required. Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sentinel Court have any available units?
20 Sentinel Court has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Sentinel Court have?
Some of 20 Sentinel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Sentinel Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sentinel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sentinel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sentinel Court is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sentinel Court offer parking?
Yes, 20 Sentinel Court offers parking.
Does 20 Sentinel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Sentinel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sentinel Court have a pool?
No, 20 Sentinel Court does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sentinel Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Sentinel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sentinel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Sentinel Court has units with dishwashers.
