Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

167 Pine St

167 Pine Street · (603) 591-1246 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH 03103
Kalivas-Union

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 167 Pine - #1 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1545 sqft

Amenities

167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.

Large 3-bedroom, first floor apartment in Manchester's East Side available for mid-May move-in. Apartment is located at 167 Pine St, and is steps to parks (Stanton Park), health care (Elliot Hospital), and more (SNHU Arena, Gill Stadium, shops, etc.) and a mile from exit 5 on 293, making an easy commute to any location for food, school, work, or play.

This great apartment is over 1,500 sq. feet and offers an eat-in kitchen with wall oven and cooking range.

This apartment is not pet friendly, no cats or dogs please.

This owner does accept HVAC and VASH vouchers.

Rent is $1,350/month and includes water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and yard maintenance. Resident is responsible for electric and gas/heat.

Application process requires the following:
$35 application fee for every adult resident to cover background check
No evictions/foreclosures on record (via credit check) in the past 4 years
Income verification
Previous rental history verification

If application is approved by the owner, security deposit is due at lease signing and full first months rent is due at move-in.

Ledgeview Commercial Partners, LLC is dedicated to providing excellent customer service for our residents in leasing, maintenance, and beyond. We proudly provide Equal Opportunity Housing. If you'd like to learn more please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals or call 603-591-1246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3540256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Pine St have any available units?
167 Pine St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Pine St have?
Some of 167 Pine St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
167 Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 167 Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 167 Pine St does offer parking.
Does 167 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Pine St have a pool?
No, 167 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 167 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 167 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Pine St has units with dishwashers.
