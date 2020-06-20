Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.



Large 3-bedroom, first floor apartment in Manchester's East Side available for mid-May move-in. Apartment is located at 167 Pine St, and is steps to parks (Stanton Park), health care (Elliot Hospital), and more (SNHU Arena, Gill Stadium, shops, etc.) and a mile from exit 5 on 293, making an easy commute to any location for food, school, work, or play.



This great apartment is over 1,500 sq. feet and offers an eat-in kitchen with wall oven and cooking range.



This apartment is not pet friendly, no cats or dogs please.



This owner does accept HVAC and VASH vouchers.



Rent is $1,350/month and includes water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and yard maintenance. Resident is responsible for electric and gas/heat.



Application process requires the following:

$35 application fee for every adult resident to cover background check

No evictions/foreclosures on record (via credit check) in the past 4 years

Income verification

Previous rental history verification



If application is approved by the owner, security deposit is due at lease signing and full first months rent is due at move-in.



Ledgeview Commercial Partners, LLC is dedicated to providing excellent customer service for our residents in leasing, maintenance, and beyond. We proudly provide Equal Opportunity Housing. If you'd like to learn more please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals or call 603-591-1246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3540256)