All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 152 Notre Dame Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
152 Notre Dame Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

152 Notre Dame Avenue

152 Notre Dame Avenue · (603) 682-0402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

152 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester, NH 03102
Notre Dame

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This top floor (3rd floor) walk-up apartment has an awesome view of the city and was completely renovated from the studs out in 2017. Only 2 blocks from CMC, a short walk to downtown and the Millyard, and with easy access to I-293, this apartment offers a convenient location to call home, with modern finishes. Includes: 2 off-street parking spaces On-site laundry Yard Private storage closet Tenant pays for their own natural gas (heat/hot water) and electric usage. Bills tend to be lower than average, thanks to the new high-efficiency on-demand heat and hot water boiler, new LED lighting, and insulation. One year lease. Security deposit = one month's rent. Credit, background, and reference checks required (applicant pays for credit and background check directly to service provider). Pets: cat or small/medium dog considered. Additional pet fee. AVAILABLE: August 1, 2020 Listing agent has ownership interest in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Notre Dame Avenue have any available units?
152 Notre Dame Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Notre Dame Avenue have?
Some of 152 Notre Dame Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Notre Dame Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
152 Notre Dame Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Notre Dame Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Notre Dame Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 152 Notre Dame Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 152 Notre Dame Avenue offers parking.
Does 152 Notre Dame Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Notre Dame Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Notre Dame Avenue have a pool?
No, 152 Notre Dame Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 152 Notre Dame Avenue have accessible units?
No, 152 Notre Dame Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Notre Dame Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Notre Dame Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 152 Notre Dame Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconiesManchester Apartments with Gyms
Manchester Apartments with PoolsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MA
Lawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Manchester
Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity