152 Notre Dame Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This top floor (3rd floor) walk-up apartment has an awesome view of the city and was completely renovated from the studs out in 2017. Only 2 blocks from CMC, a short walk to downtown and the Millyard, and with easy access to I-293, this apartment offers a convenient location to call home, with modern finishes. Includes: 2 off-street parking spaces On-site laundry Yard Private storage closet Tenant pays for their own natural gas (heat/hot water) and electric usage. Bills tend to be lower than average, thanks to the new high-efficiency on-demand heat and hot water boiler, new LED lighting, and insulation. One year lease. Security deposit = one month's rent. Credit, background, and reference checks required (applicant pays for credit and background check directly to service provider). Pets: cat or small/medium dog considered. Additional pet fee. AVAILABLE: August 1, 2020 Listing agent has ownership interest in property.