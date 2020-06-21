1331 Elm St C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access key fob access

The Bedford Block (Style C) - Property Id: 289855



New for 2020

Simple Casual Comfort

Furnished Studio Lofts

Four Plans to Choose From

$1,595 - 12 Month Lease

This is Unit Style "D" has Exposed Brick

Features Queen Bed and Comfortable Sofa Bed

Serta Perfect Sleeper Luxury Pillow Top Mattress

Direct TV, WiFi and Utilities

Stay for a Month or a Year*

Spacious and Bright

Secure Keyless Access

Elevator

On Site Parking

North End Bistro

On Site Salon

1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH

Broker Owned/Managed

*Stays of less than 185 days are subject to 9% tax.

No Pets Allowed



