1331 Elm St C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1331 Elm St C

1331 Elm St · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03104
Downtown Manchester

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
elevator
some paid utils
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
key fob access
The Bedford Block (Style C) - Property Id: 289855

New for 2020
Simple Casual Comfort
Furnished Studio Lofts
Four Plans to Choose From
$1,595 - 12 Month Lease
This is Unit Style "D" has Exposed Brick
Features Queen Bed and Comfortable Sofa Bed
Serta Perfect Sleeper Luxury Pillow Top Mattress
Direct TV, WiFi and Utilities
Stay for a Month or a Year*
Spacious and Bright
Secure Keyless Access
Elevator
On Site Parking
North End Bistro
On Site Salon
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Broker Owned/Managed
*Stays of less than 185 days are subject to 9% tax.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289855
Property Id 289855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

