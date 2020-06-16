All apartments in Manchester
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

106 Eastern Avenue

106 Eastern Ave · (978) 729-3141
Location

106 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH 03104
Wellington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Desirable first floor unit with just a few steps into the building. In addition to the laundry facilities in the building, this unit also includes its own private laundry room with washer and dryer! Spacious dining area and living room have laminate flooring and wall AC. Additional storage unit in basement and parking for 2 cars. Access to pool, clubhouse and gym are an added bonus! This unit is in an ultra-convenient location, just minutes to routes 93/101/28!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
106 Eastern Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 106 Eastern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 Eastern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 106 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 Eastern Avenue does offer parking.
Does 106 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Eastern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 106 Eastern Avenue has a pool.
Does 106 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Eastern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
