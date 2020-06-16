106 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Desirable first floor unit with just a few steps into the building. In addition to the laundry facilities in the building, this unit also includes its own private laundry room with washer and dryer! Spacious dining area and living room have laminate flooring and wall AC. Additional storage unit in basement and parking for 2 cars. Access to pool, clubhouse and gym are an added bonus! This unit is in an ultra-convenient location, just minutes to routes 93/101/28!