24 Orchard View Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

24 Orchard View Drive

24 Orchard View Drive · (978) 476-5660
Location

24 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry, NH 03053

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$550

Studio · 1 Bath · 379 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Gorgeous, updated office rental space shared with well-known local esthetician. Room is 13'9" x 11' with a/c, heat, electric, wifi and coffee bar included! Shared space includes Unit 6's front desk, reception area, hallway and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Orchard View Drive have any available units?
24 Orchard View Drive has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Orchard View Drive have?
Some of 24 Orchard View Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Orchard View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Orchard View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Orchard View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24 Orchard View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Londonderry.
Does 24 Orchard View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24 Orchard View Drive does offer parking.
Does 24 Orchard View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Orchard View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Orchard View Drive have a pool?
No, 24 Orchard View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24 Orchard View Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Orchard View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Orchard View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Orchard View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Orchard View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Orchard View Drive has units with air conditioning.
