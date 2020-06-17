Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lebanon
Find more places like 23 Mountainview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23 Mountainview Drive
23 Mountain View Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23 Mountain View Dr, Lebanon, NH 03766
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Townhouse Rentals with garage, central air, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances. 3 BR & 2.5 Bath. Photos shown are representative of similar units.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Mountainview Drive have any available units?
23 Mountainview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lebanon, NH
.
What amenities does 23 Mountainview Drive have?
Some of 23 Mountainview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23 Mountainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Mountainview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Mountainview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 Mountainview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lebanon
.
Does 23 Mountainview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23 Mountainview Drive does offer parking.
Does 23 Mountainview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Mountainview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Mountainview Drive have a pool?
No, 23 Mountainview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23 Mountainview Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Mountainview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Mountainview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Mountainview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Mountainview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Mountainview Drive has units with air conditioning.
