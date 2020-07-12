AL
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:30 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Laconia, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
117 Gilford Avenue
117 Gilford Avenue, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Heat included in rent. 2nd floor, all new appliances, washer/dryer. newly painted, new floors. pets negotiable.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
516 Union Avenue
516 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
LIVE WHERE YOU WORK, 9 rooms perfect for home business 2 or 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath unit large offers a wood fireplace, 2 full kitchens, 4 other rooms, The potential is endless, could be an in-home business,.....

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Apple Ridge
65 Provencal Rd, Laconia, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to move into these brand spanking new apartment homes!! MOVE IN SPECIAL: Two Months Free Rent on new 16 Month Lease. High quality finishes at Apple Ridge include bamboo floors, granite countertops and designer carpets and paint colors.
Results within 5 miles of Laconia

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
16 Water Street
16 Water Street, Meredith, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
28 Broadview Terrace
28 Broadview Terrace, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
7200 sqft
Come for the Holidays or Ski Vacation lots going on in the winter months...
Results within 10 miles of Laconia

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
28 Prospect Street
28 Prospect Street, Tilton Northfield, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom two bath rental on first floor. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops and flooring. Beautiful features include metal ceiling, beautiful hard wood floors. Eat in Kitchen with additional dining room/living room area.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
28 Owl's Head Road
28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,668
3468 sqft
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
18 Main Street
18 Depot Street, Ashland, NH
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
Covered deck over Squam River with views of waterfalls. Nicely Re-modeled 1Br with New Milano Rosso counter top, stainless steel range hood and good size refrigerator. Open concept with kitchen, dining, living room and Full bath with tub.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
53 Squam Lake Road
53 Squam Lake Road, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,283
1600 sqft
Weekly vacation rental. Classic summer cottage with screened porch, sandy beach, swim float and more. Southern exposure and over 200' of your own private frontage. Fees and tax are included in price.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
105 Red Hill Road
105 Red Hill Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for
City Guide for Laconia, NH

Welcome to Laconia, New Hampshire! Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find the apartment of your dreams in the Live Free state!

Laconia is located in the central portion of New Hampshire, about 30 miles north of historic Concord. Laconia is also situated right on the banks of Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest in the state of New Hampshire and the third largest in New England. Covering over 69 square miles, the lake attracts tons of tourists and provides Laconia residents with tons of opportunity for outdoor recreation. Weirs Beach, the largest public beach on the lake, is located right within the city limits. Additionally, White Mountain National Forest, located about 35 miles north, has great summer hiking and winter skiing opportunities.

During the summer months, Laconia is flooded with local tourists, particularly during Bike Week, a motorcycle rally held in town every June. Though many residents may find this influx of people an annoyance, tourism helps to sustain this small-town economy.

Laconia’s city center is located to the south, in between the large Lake Winnipesaukee and smaller Lake Winnisquam. Much of the best real estate in Laconia is located in the strip of land between the two lakes, and because of the vacation nature of the city, you can frequently find places with a short-term lease, as well as furnished apartments for rent.

On the Lake Winnisquam side of town, you’ll find a few fine apartments for rent on Blueberry Lane. The developments in this area will put you in close proximity to attractions at both lakes, as well as winter skiing in the nearby mountains. These apartment communities offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $700 to $900.

On the Lake Winnipesaukee side of town, you’ll find a great number of apartments and houses for rent with scenic water views. Rentals in this area tend to be slightly more expensive than properties a few blocks west, with two bedrooms ranging from $800 to $950.

South of downtown, you’ll find a few rentals available in small apartment buildings, as well as some duplexes and houses for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $850.

Good news for animal lovers! Laconia, as an outdoorsy city, is generally pretty pet friendly. So if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding something that is both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Laconia! Enjoy all that this beautiful New Hampshire city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laconia, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laconia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

