Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Princeton at Mill Pond

24 Monadnock Hwy · (603) 932-5701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Current Special --- Limited Time Special: Currently offering 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments. Valid on 13 month leases or longer. Terms and conditions apply. Contact us or Apply Today.

Location

24 Monadnock Hwy, Keene, NH 03431

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 08 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Princeton at Mill Pond.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Princeton at Mill Pond is a professionally managed and beautifully maintained apartment community in Keene NH near the Swanzey line! Situated on fourteen beautiful acres of naturally wooded land yet convenient to downtown, highways and shopping, it's the perfect location. From the moment you move in, our apartment community provides privacy in an enjoyable country-like setting. Princeton at Mill Pond is located just two miles from beautiful downtown Keene. Southwest New Hampshire's Monadnock Region offers a variety of experiences for those visiting, and for those who are lucky enough to live here. Keene's beautiful downtown area is an eclectic mix of old-time shops, modern retailers, exciting restaurants and more. Visit Nicola's Trattoria to try their classic Saltimbocca or the famed Ciappino or dine at delicious Luca's Mediterranean Caf. Enjoy a craft beer at Elm City Brewery Company, located in the historic Colony Mill Marketplace. Elm City is Keene's first and only brewery. Keene NH is a GREAT place to live...once mentioned by Parenting Magazine in an article entitled "10 Great Places to Raise a Family", by William Green. The City of Keene, New Hampshire was chosen as one of those ten because parents felt they could create "a healthy lifestyle for their kids." In addition to vibrant downtown Keene, when living at Princeton at Mill Pond you'll have access to numerous State Parks including Monadnock, Miller and Greenfield State Park to name a few. It's easy to get outdoors and enjoy a hike! If you're interested in having a more historically focused adventure, numerous museums are in the neighborhood including Franklin Pierce Homestead, Fort at #4 Museum and Wyman Tavern Museum. Keene, NH is also home to exceptional academics institutions, hospitals and top employers including Keene State College, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, C&S Wholesale Grocers and Timken Super Precision to name a few.Princeton at Mill Pond Apartments for Rent in Keene, NH boasts exciting amenities such as heat and hot water included, pet friendly locations, online rent pay and maintenance notifications as well as reserved covered parking. Take a stroll around the property in a wooded peaceful environment to get some air and clear your head. Taking your four-legged friend out to play, there is plenty of outdoor common area right on property. There's always something to do in your own backyard! Come home to Princeton at Mill Pond apartments in Keenestop by today to tour our available specials!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets: 2 cats or 1 dog + 1 cat.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions May Apply. All pets must be approved by management.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog.
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Princeton at Mill Pond have any available units?
Princeton at Mill Pond has 6 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Princeton at Mill Pond have?
Some of Princeton at Mill Pond's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Princeton at Mill Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Princeton at Mill Pond is offering the following rent specials: Current Special --- Limited Time Special: Currently offering 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments. Valid on 13 month leases or longer. Terms and conditions apply. Contact us or Apply Today.
Is Princeton at Mill Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Princeton at Mill Pond is pet friendly.
Does Princeton at Mill Pond offer parking?
Yes, Princeton at Mill Pond offers parking.
Does Princeton at Mill Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, Princeton at Mill Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Princeton at Mill Pond have a pool?
No, Princeton at Mill Pond does not have a pool.
Does Princeton at Mill Pond have accessible units?
No, Princeton at Mill Pond does not have accessible units.
Does Princeton at Mill Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Princeton at Mill Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does Princeton at Mill Pond have units with air conditioning?
No, Princeton at Mill Pond does not have units with air conditioning.
