Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Current Offer --- Limited Time Special: Currently offering 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments. Valid on 13 month leases or longer. Terms and conditions apply. Contact us or Apply Today.
Location
121 Meadow Rd, Keene, NH 03431
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 16 · Avail. Jul 22
$1,150
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 11 · Avail. now
$1,295
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft
Unit 24 · Avail. Sep 9
$1,395
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft
Unit 11 · Avail. Sep 12
$1,395
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft
See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Princeton Arbors.
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, modern garden style apartment buildings and beautifully appointed apartment homes are what you'll find at Princeton Arbors apartments in Keene, New Hampshire. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home. With places such as StonewallFarm, what's not to like about experiencing summer here! You'll enjoy the quality of life and quality of the communities that Princeton offers. Call today and visit our Keene Apartments!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Princeton Arbors have any available units?
Princeton Arbors has 8 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Princeton Arbors have?
Some of Princeton Arbors's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Princeton Arbors currently offering any rent specials?
Princeton Arbors is offering the following rent specials: Current Offer --- Limited Time Special: Currently offering 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments. Valid on 13 month leases or longer. Terms and conditions apply. Contact us or Apply Today.
Is Princeton Arbors pet-friendly?
Yes, Princeton Arbors is pet friendly.
Does Princeton Arbors offer parking?
No, Princeton Arbors does not offer parking.
Does Princeton Arbors have units with washers and dryers?
No, Princeton Arbors does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Princeton Arbors have a pool?
No, Princeton Arbors does not have a pool.
Does Princeton Arbors have accessible units?
No, Princeton Arbors does not have accessible units.
Does Princeton Arbors have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Princeton Arbors has units with dishwashers.
Does Princeton Arbors have units with air conditioning?
No, Princeton Arbors does not have units with air conditioning.