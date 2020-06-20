88 South Lincoln St - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very charming 4 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment. Two bedrooms on the first floor, and two upstairs via spiral staircase or back hallway. Built in 1890, this apartment is full of character and beautiful detailing. This unit includes a very large upstairs unscreened porch in the back. Hardwood floors downstairs and wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs. Also features a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Large eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dish washer.

No Pets - No Smoking



$2000 includes heat

$1800 does not include heat



Rent Include: Heat, Water/Sewer, Plowing and Lawn Care