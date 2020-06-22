153 Spruce Street - 2

Amenities
Beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment. Has an eat in kitchen, laundry room and beautiful hard wood floors.
Rent includes: water/sewer, trash, plowing & lawn care
NO SMOKING
Attractive 2 family in a very convenient location, close to town, hospital and bike path! Current owner has renovated and upgraded both kitchens, baths, heating systems and electrical service. All wood floors throughout just refinished! The property is in excellent condition throughout. First floor has 2 bedroom unit and a 4 bedroom upstairs (2nd and 3rd floors).