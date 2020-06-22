All apartments in Keene
Find more places like 153 Spruce Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keene, NH
/
153 Spruce Street - 2
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

153 Spruce Street - 2

153 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

153 Spruce Street, Keene, NH 03431

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment. Has an eat in kitchen, laundry room and beautiful hard wood floors.

Rent includes: water/sewer, trash, plowing & lawn care

NO SMOKING
Attractive 2 family in a very convenient location, close to town, hospital and bike path! Current owner has renovated and upgraded both kitchens, baths, heating systems and electrical service. All wood floors throughout just refinished! The property is in excellent condition throughout. First floor has 2 bedroom unit and a 4 bedroom upstairs (2nd and 3rd floors).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Spruce Street - 2 have any available units?
153 Spruce Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keene, NH.
What amenities does 153 Spruce Street - 2 have?
Some of 153 Spruce Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Spruce Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
153 Spruce Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Spruce Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keene.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 153 Spruce Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Spruce Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Spruce Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Spruce Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines Apartments
317 Maple Ave
Keene, NH 03431

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Worcester, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHChicopee, MA
Amherst Center, MANorthampton, MAGreenfield Town, MASouth Amherst, MA
North Amherst, MAEast Merrimack, NHFranklin, NHConcord, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Keene State CollegeBecker College
Clark UniversityGreenfield Community College
University of Massachusetts-Amherst