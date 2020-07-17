All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 57 Talent Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, NH
/
57 Talent Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

57 Talent Road

57 Talent Rd · (603) 668-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH 03052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area . Great space for entertaining outside. Large paved area for parking. Shown by appointment - showings after 6 pm weekdays. Weekend after 11:30am - appointment conformation required. Renter insurance with additional insured, owner. If direct pay or post dated checks are in place , a $200 reduction of security deposit . . Pet negotiable/ pet fee $50 per pet additional in rent. Photo required, shot record required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 50
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Talent Road have any available units?
57 Talent Road has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Talent Road have?
Some of 57 Talent Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Talent Road currently offering any rent specials?
57 Talent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Talent Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Talent Road is pet friendly.
Does 57 Talent Road offer parking?
Yes, 57 Talent Road offers parking.
Does 57 Talent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Talent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Talent Road have a pool?
No, 57 Talent Road does not have a pool.
Does 57 Talent Road have accessible units?
No, 57 Talent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Talent Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Talent Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Talent Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Talent Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 57 Talent Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr
Nashua, NH 03060
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr
Nashua, NH 03063
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy
East Merrimack, NH 03054
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St
Nashua, NH 03064
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr
Nashua, NH 03062

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAHooksett, NHConcord, NHEast Merrimack, NHLondonderry, NHDerry, NHMethuen Town, MA
Haverhill, MAAndover, MAWilmington, MAPinehurst, MALittleton Common, MABurlington, MAKeene, NHActon, MAReading, MAWoburn, MARochester, NHLexington, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity