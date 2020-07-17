57 Talent Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area . Great space for entertaining outside. Large paved area for parking. Shown by appointment - showings after 6 pm weekdays. Weekend after 11:30am - appointment conformation required. Renter insurance with additional insured, owner. If direct pay or post dated checks are in place , a $200 reduction of security deposit . . Pet negotiable/ pet fee $50 per pet additional in rent. Photo required, shot record required.