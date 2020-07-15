Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Hampton, NH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.

1 Unit Available
19 Liberty St.
19 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom beach property. - Property Id: 145272 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, fully furnished, 2 blocks to the beach ! Property is being rented from September 8th. thru May 1st.

1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.
1 Unit Available
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.

1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.

1 Unit Available
77 Government Street
77 Government Street, Kittery, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1872 sqft
The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Amesbury
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.

1 Unit Available
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.

1 Unit Available
507 State Street
507 State Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2420 sqft
Residential Property, Conversion - Portsmouth, NH Opportunity to live in Downtown Portsmouth with off street parking now! Formerly a church, this stunning one-of-a-kind executive two-story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is just a short walk to the

1 Unit Available
20 Columbia Street
20 Columbia St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1239 sqft
Stylish and inviting, come and enjoy the growing momentum of Portsmouth's West End. This beautiful and well cared for condo has so much to offer. The second floor opens into a warm combination of modern kitchen, dining and living space.

1 Unit Available
108 Spring Street
108 Spring Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
900 sqft
108 Spring Street ~ Less than one mile walk to downtown Portmouth Market Square. This one bedroom apartment is light and bright. Located in a four apartment home that is quiet, well maintained and peaceful.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hampton, NH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

