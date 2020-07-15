All apartments in Grafton County
Find more places like 89 Jacks Drive 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grafton County, NH
/
89 Jacks Drive 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

89 Jacks Drive 2

89 Jack's Drive · (802) 505-0398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

89 Jack's Drive, Grafton County, NH 03222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 "Spacious apartment in Lakes Region" - Property Id: 301692

Spacious well maintained Property located in the Lakes Region, walking distance to downtown Bristol with shopping and Restaurants. Neat Newfound Lake with Access to Wellington State Park for Residents only 13 miles Away! Tilton Outlet Malls, Meredith and Weird Beach less than 30 minutes. Ragged Mountain is 15 minutes Away! Walking distance to Amenities that includes Hannafords! A must see with Privacy Plus, Private off road parking for 2 vehicles! Spacious ground floor entrance. 2 beds/ 1 bath with lots of storage, it includes heat, HW, Electric and plowing for $1350.00 a month. Security deposit and first month upon renting. NO SMOKING/ NO PETS. Application fee $45.
HURRY THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301692
Property Id 301692

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Jacks Drive 2 have any available units?
89 Jacks Drive 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Jacks Drive 2 have?
Some of 89 Jacks Drive 2's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Jacks Drive 2 currently offering any rent specials?
89 Jacks Drive 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Jacks Drive 2 pet-friendly?
No, 89 Jacks Drive 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 89 Jacks Drive 2 offer parking?
Yes, 89 Jacks Drive 2 offers parking.
Does 89 Jacks Drive 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Jacks Drive 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Jacks Drive 2 have a pool?
No, 89 Jacks Drive 2 does not have a pool.
Does 89 Jacks Drive 2 have accessible units?
No, 89 Jacks Drive 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Jacks Drive 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Jacks Drive 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Jacks Drive 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Jacks Drive 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 89 Jacks Drive 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHNashua, NHHaverhill, MAKeene, NHLondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NH
Hooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NHExeter, NHKittery, MEDerry, NH
Somersworth, NHLebanon, NHWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community CollegeKeene State College
Rivier University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity