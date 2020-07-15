89 Jacks Drive 2

Amenities

Spacious well maintained Property located in the Lakes Region, walking distance to downtown Bristol with shopping and Restaurants. Neat Newfound Lake with Access to Wellington State Park for Residents only 13 miles Away! Tilton Outlet Malls, Meredith and Weird Beach less than 30 minutes. Ragged Mountain is 15 minutes Away! Walking distance to Amenities that includes Hannafords! A must see with Privacy Plus, Private off road parking for 2 vehicles! Spacious ground floor entrance. 2 beds/ 1 bath with lots of storage, it includes heat, HW, Electric and plowing for $1350.00 a month. Security deposit and first month upon renting. NO SMOKING/ NO PETS. Application fee $45.

No Pets Allowed



