Grafton County, NH
43 Snowood Drive
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

43 Snowood Drive

43 Snowood Drive · (603) 726-3344
Location

43 Snowood Drive, Grafton County, NH 03285

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
WINTER SEASONAL
2020-21 FURNISHED 6 Month Winter Seasonal. $1,450/Mo, $1,450 Deposit. Attractive, private 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Waterville Estates nestled in the woods. The main level exhibits an open concept kitchen/ dining/ living area with cathedral ceilings and 4 sliding glass doors. The fully equipped kitchen is the perfect area for family gatherings and the living room is centered around a wood stove for warming up on those cold winter nights. Also on this level is the master bedroom, a full bath,and a large deck with wooded Views. Upstairs you will be delighted with a large loft.

Rental comes with 4 passes to the Recreation Center with 2 Indoor Pools, Hot Tub, Sauna, Weight Room. Plenty of walking trails to explore the area. Winter offers Campton Mountain which is only $15 and has night skiing on weekends! Lodge with food and drinks and entertainment.

Winter Seasonal Home is only 20 minutes to Waterville Ski Resort or Loon Mountain with plenty of activities, snowmobile trails and xc skiing. Enjoy other NH Attractions within 30 minutes of this property!

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Oven, Microwave, Coffee Maker and Dishwasher, Woodstove, Washer/Dryer, Deck with wooded Views, Gas Grill, DVD & CD Player. Extended Cable, 4 Passes to Shared Recreation Center with Indoor Pool, Weight Room, Sauna and Hot Tub.

Bed Set Up:

1st Floor: Bedroom 1: Queen (full Bath) Second Level: Bedroom 2: Queen Bedroom 3: 2 Twins (Full Bath) Loft: Full Futon

No Smoking Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Snowood Drive have any available units?
43 Snowood Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Snowood Drive have?
Some of 43 Snowood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Snowood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43 Snowood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Snowood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43 Snowood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 43 Snowood Drive offer parking?
No, 43 Snowood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 43 Snowood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Snowood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Snowood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43 Snowood Drive has a pool.
Does 43 Snowood Drive have accessible units?
No, 43 Snowood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Snowood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Snowood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Snowood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Snowood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
