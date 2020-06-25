43 Snowood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool clubhouse

WINTER SEASONAL

2020-21 FURNISHED 6 Month Winter Seasonal. $1,450/Mo, $1,450 Deposit. Attractive, private 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Waterville Estates nestled in the woods. The main level exhibits an open concept kitchen/ dining/ living area with cathedral ceilings and 4 sliding glass doors. The fully equipped kitchen is the perfect area for family gatherings and the living room is centered around a wood stove for warming up on those cold winter nights. Also on this level is the master bedroom, a full bath,and a large deck with wooded Views. Upstairs you will be delighted with a large loft.



Rental comes with 4 passes to the Recreation Center with 2 Indoor Pools, Hot Tub, Sauna, Weight Room. Plenty of walking trails to explore the area. Winter offers Campton Mountain which is only $15 and has night skiing on weekends! Lodge with food and drinks and entertainment.



Winter Seasonal Home is only 20 minutes to Waterville Ski Resort or Loon Mountain with plenty of activities, snowmobile trails and xc skiing. Enjoy other NH Attractions within 30 minutes of this property!



Fully Equipped Kitchen with Oven, Microwave, Coffee Maker and Dishwasher, Woodstove, Washer/Dryer, Deck with wooded Views, Gas Grill, DVD & CD Player. Extended Cable, 4 Passes to Shared Recreation Center with Indoor Pool, Weight Room, Sauna and Hot Tub.



Bed Set Up:



1st Floor: Bedroom 1: Queen (full Bath) Second Level: Bedroom 2: Queen Bedroom 3: 2 Twins (Full Bath) Loft: Full Futon



No Smoking Allowed.