Grafton County, NH
41 Welch View Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

41 Welch View Drive

41 Welch View Drive · (603) 726-3344
Location

41 Welch View Drive, Grafton County, NH 03285

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Nov 1

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
WINTER SEASONAL FURNISHED MOUNTAIN RETREAT: $2650/month - 2019/20 Six-Month Winter Seasonal Rental $2650 Security Deposit, Initial Rent Deposit and Departure Cleaning Fee of $450 Required.

Come spend an amazing Winter at this 4-Bedroom Luxury Home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. This property features a Private Road and is nestled in the White Mountains and offers easy access to fun activities including Waterville Valley Resort. The Driveway may require an AWD vehicle in winter, but you are only 3 miles to I-93

This home has an overall open feel. There is a large wrap-around deck with Mountain Views. Stay out of the elements in this two-car garage, leading to a spacious mud room with shelving for easy gear storage. The first level also has a bedroom, full bath and family room for the kids to escape to.

The main living area has vaulted ceilings and panorama views to Welch and Dickey Mountains. You will find a bedroom, large fully equipped kitchen and dining area to enjoy family meals. The expansive floor plan and living room makes it easy to spend time enjoying the views to White Mountains of New Hampshire.

The upper level has the master suite where you can relax in the over-sized whirlpool tub. In addition, there is loft space with a Foosball table and plenty of board games to enjoy after your White Mountain Adventures. One more bedroom rounds it off to 5 large bedrooms in this getaway home.

Bed Set Up:
Upper Floor: Master Bedroom: King & 2 Twins
Bedroom 2: Queen (Full Bathrooms w/ Jacuzzi in Master)
Loft off of 2nd Floor: Full Futon
1st Floor: Bedroom 3: Queen (Full Bathroom)
Lower Level: Bedroom 4: King, Den:Twin Trundle (2 twins) (Full Bathroom)
Linen Rental Program available.

Just down the road travel to Waterville Valley Resort where you can enjoy Alpine skiing and snowboarding, nordic skiing (X-Country) and there is a year-round skating rink. There is also skateboard park, athletic club and recreation center as well as restaurants and shops in Town Square. You will be surrounded by mountains and will find several hikes for all abilities. Take a day hike by the Mad River or go for an adventurous 4000 footer. Be in Lincoln NH in less than 30 minutes where you will find shopping, restaurants and Loon Mtn. Resort.

Allows families up to 14 or 8 Adults.
Pets Allowed with Owner's Approval and additional $50/month.
Linen Rental Program available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Welch View Drive have any available units?
41 Welch View Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Welch View Drive have?
Some of 41 Welch View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Welch View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Welch View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Welch View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Welch View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 41 Welch View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41 Welch View Drive offers parking.
Does 41 Welch View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Welch View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Welch View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41 Welch View Drive has a pool.
Does 41 Welch View Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Welch View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Welch View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Welch View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Welch View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41 Welch View Drive has units with air conditioning.
