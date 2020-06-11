41 Welch View Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

WINTER SEASONAL FURNISHED MOUNTAIN RETREAT: $2650/month - 2019/20 Six-Month Winter Seasonal Rental $2650 Security Deposit, Initial Rent Deposit and Departure Cleaning Fee of $450 Required.



Come spend an amazing Winter at this 4-Bedroom Luxury Home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. This property features a Private Road and is nestled in the White Mountains and offers easy access to fun activities including Waterville Valley Resort. The Driveway may require an AWD vehicle in winter, but you are only 3 miles to I-93



This home has an overall open feel. There is a large wrap-around deck with Mountain Views. Stay out of the elements in this two-car garage, leading to a spacious mud room with shelving for easy gear storage. The first level also has a bedroom, full bath and family room for the kids to escape to.



The main living area has vaulted ceilings and panorama views to Welch and Dickey Mountains. You will find a bedroom, large fully equipped kitchen and dining area to enjoy family meals. The expansive floor plan and living room makes it easy to spend time enjoying the views to White Mountains of New Hampshire.



The upper level has the master suite where you can relax in the over-sized whirlpool tub. In addition, there is loft space with a Foosball table and plenty of board games to enjoy after your White Mountain Adventures. One more bedroom rounds it off to 5 large bedrooms in this getaway home.



Bed Set Up:

Upper Floor: Master Bedroom: King & 2 Twins

Bedroom 2: Queen (Full Bathrooms w/ Jacuzzi in Master)

Loft off of 2nd Floor: Full Futon

1st Floor: Bedroom 3: Queen (Full Bathroom)

Lower Level: Bedroom 4: King, Den:Twin Trundle (2 twins) (Full Bathroom)

Linen Rental Program available.



Just down the road travel to Waterville Valley Resort where you can enjoy Alpine skiing and snowboarding, nordic skiing (X-Country) and there is a year-round skating rink. There is also skateboard park, athletic club and recreation center as well as restaurants and shops in Town Square. You will be surrounded by mountains and will find several hikes for all abilities. Take a day hike by the Mad River or go for an adventurous 4000 footer. Be in Lincoln NH in less than 30 minutes where you will find shopping, restaurants and Loon Mtn. Resort.



Allows families up to 14 or 8 Adults.

Pets Allowed with Owner's Approval and additional $50/month.

Linen Rental Program available.