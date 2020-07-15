25 Linkside Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage internet access

PENDING LEASE - WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL

2020/21 Total 6 Month Winter Seasonal for $15,000. $2500/mo, $2500 Security Deposit and $350 departure cleaning fee.



Tenant pays heat (gas) and electric.

Basic Cable/ internet included.



No smoking.

No pets allowed.



You won't want to go home on Sunday after spending time in this 3 Bedroom Luxury Home in Owl's Nest Resort. The kitchen is state of the art with stainless steel appliances. There is a large dining room table and the kitchen has everything you need to enjoy meals with your family. The living room has cable TV and a field stone hearth with gas fireplace for winter ambiance. In addition, there is a first floor master bedroom suite with a Queen bed, walk-in closet and large private bath.



You will also enjoy the several decks, sun room off the dining area and patio with mountain views overlooking the fairway.



The Upper Level has a bedroom with 3 twin beds including a set of bunk beds. Nice spot for the children to enjoy. There is also a Queen bedroom, nice large bathroom and an office.



The lower level game room has a table for card playing, board games, a flat screen TV, a wet bar, wine refrigerator and extra counters and cabinets.



You will want to spend most of your time enjoying ease and convenient location of this rental in the White Mountains. It is only a 2 minute drive to exit 28 off I-93. If you like alpine mountain trail variety then you will love the quick access to 3 major ski areas all within 30 minutes drive. Waterville Valley is closest at 10-15 minutes depending on the snow. Loon only 20 minutes and Cannon at 30 minutes. Snowmobile trails and cross country ski is out your door right on the winter golf course.



Up to 6 adults or families of 8 total allowed.



1st Floor: Bedroom 1: Queen (Full Bath and 1/2 Bath)

2nd Floor: Bedroom 2: 3 Twins Bedroom 3: Queen (Full Bath)