All apartments in Grafton County
Find more places like 25 Linkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grafton County, NH
/
25 Linkside Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

25 Linkside Drive

25 Linkside Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25 Linkside Road, Grafton County, NH 03285

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
PENDING LEASE - WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL
2020/21 Total 6 Month Winter Seasonal for $15,000. $2500/mo, $2500 Security Deposit and $350 departure cleaning fee.

Tenant pays heat (gas) and electric.
Basic Cable/ internet included.

No smoking.
No pets allowed.

You won't want to go home on Sunday after spending time in this 3 Bedroom Luxury Home in Owl's Nest Resort. The kitchen is state of the art with stainless steel appliances. There is a large dining room table and the kitchen has everything you need to enjoy meals with your family. The living room has cable TV and a field stone hearth with gas fireplace for winter ambiance. In addition, there is a first floor master bedroom suite with a Queen bed, walk-in closet and large private bath.

You will also enjoy the several decks, sun room off the dining area and patio with mountain views overlooking the fairway.

The Upper Level has a bedroom with 3 twin beds including a set of bunk beds. Nice spot for the children to enjoy. There is also a Queen bedroom, nice large bathroom and an office.

The lower level game room has a table for card playing, board games, a flat screen TV, a wet bar, wine refrigerator and extra counters and cabinets.

You will want to spend most of your time enjoying ease and convenient location of this rental in the White Mountains. It is only a 2 minute drive to exit 28 off I-93. If you like alpine mountain trail variety then you will love the quick access to 3 major ski areas all within 30 minutes drive. Waterville Valley is closest at 10-15 minutes depending on the snow. Loon only 20 minutes and Cannon at 30 minutes. Snowmobile trails and cross country ski is out your door right on the winter golf course.

Up to 6 adults or families of 8 total allowed.

1st Floor: Bedroom 1: Queen (Full Bath and 1/2 Bath)
2nd Floor: Bedroom 2: 3 Twins Bedroom 3: Queen (Full Bath)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Linkside Drive have any available units?
25 Linkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grafton County, NH.
What amenities does 25 Linkside Drive have?
Some of 25 Linkside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Linkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25 Linkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Linkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25 Linkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 25 Linkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25 Linkside Drive offers parking.
Does 25 Linkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Linkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Linkside Drive have a pool?
No, 25 Linkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25 Linkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 25 Linkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Linkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Linkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Linkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Linkside Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHNashua, NHHaverhill, MAKeene, NHLondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NH
Hooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NHExeter, NHKittery, MEDerry, NH
Somersworth, NHLebanon, NHWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community CollegeKeene State College
Rivier University