Exeter, NH
8 High Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

8 High Street

8 High Street · (603) 772-6675
Location

8 High Street, Exeter, NH 03833

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1948 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well. The home is just over 1,900 square feet and features 2 bedrooms, spacious living and dining room with wide pine floors and fully applianced kitchen. Walk to everything that downtown has to offer; library, parks, restaurants, shopping, Phillips Exeter Academy, Amtrak train and more. Tenant responsible for the cost of natural gas heat, electricity and water/sewer. Tenant is responsible for snow removal on the stairs. Flexible lease term options available. Pets negotiable, no smoking. Credit and background checks required. The garage and street level office space are NOT included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 High Street have any available units?
8 High Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 High Street have?
Some of 8 High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 High Street is pet friendly.
Does 8 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 High Street does offer parking.
Does 8 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 High Street have a pool?
No, 8 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 High Street have accessible units?
No, 8 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 High Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
