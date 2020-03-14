8 High Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well. The home is just over 1,900 square feet and features 2 bedrooms, spacious living and dining room with wide pine floors and fully applianced kitchen. Walk to everything that downtown has to offer; library, parks, restaurants, shopping, Phillips Exeter Academy, Amtrak train and more. Tenant responsible for the cost of natural gas heat, electricity and water/sewer. Tenant is responsible for snow removal on the stairs. Flexible lease term options available. Pets negotiable, no smoking. Credit and background checks required. The garage and street level office space are NOT included in the rental.